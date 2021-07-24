Saturday Evening Weather Update

(KTLA) – Death-row inmate Rodney James Alcala, also known as the “Dating Game Killer,” died Saturday of natural causes, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was 77 years old.

Alcala, who earned his nickname due to a 1978 appearance on the television show “The Dating Game,” was sentenced to death in 1980 for the kidnapping and murder of Orange County 12-year-old Robin Samsoe a year earlier.