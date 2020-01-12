Saturday Evening Weather Update

Little Rock, Ark. - Friday, 8 AM Update: The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday night through early Saturday morning. A 45% probability or "Moderate Risk" is forecasted for the southern half of Arkansas including Little Rock. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. The highest severe weather threat will be damaging wind and possibly even very strong destructive winds of 70 mph or higher in South AR. That's the area indicated with the hatched lines.

The tornado threat is highest across the southern half of Arkansas too. The hatched lines within that 10% and 15% probability zone indicates EF-2 or higher tornadoes will be possible.