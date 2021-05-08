Saturday Evening Weather Update

(NerdWallet) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the world works, eats, communicates and, yes, how it travels. Over the course of the last year, we’ve seen a myriad of changes in the travel industry, from in-flight meal service adjustments to the outright banning of travel to certain regions, and everything in between.

Even as the vaccine rollout continues in the U.S. and around the world, the travel experience you knew in 2019 won’t be the travel experience you encounter in 2021.