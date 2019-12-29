Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Fatal accident kills 2, leaves child in critical condition, police say
VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into Springfield police cruiser
Small plane crashes in Louisiana, five dead
Body discovered at Jamestown Wildlife Management Area
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Santa Shops Local
Lone Star NYE 2020
Military Greetings
Santa Tracker
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 28, 2019 / 07:28 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2019 / 07:28 PM CST
Trending Stories
Fatal accident kills 2, leaves child in critical condition, police say
Small plane crashes in Louisiana, five dead
First responders stress the importance of visible address numbers
Body discovered at Jamestown Wildlife Management Area
Peyton Manning and Dallas Cowboys stop in Stuttgart!