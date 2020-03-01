Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren visited the Natural State, stopping in North Little Rock to talk about her campaign
Video
AGFC seeks public input on turkey management plan revision
Video
Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Hayden Nix
Posted:
Feb 29, 2020 / 07:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 29, 2020 / 05:43 PM CST
Trending Stories
National Weather Service- Little Rock, AR – Scheduled Spotter Training Classes
JC Penney closing more stores
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-430 Ark River bridge, avoid area
One Arkansan meets CDC guidelines to be tested for the coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says
Video
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren visited the Natural State, stopping in North Little Rock to talk about her campaign
Video