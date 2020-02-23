Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
UPDATE: Results from Nevada caucuses are in
AGFC fills missing piece of Scatter Creek WMA puzzle thanks to NWTF, Greene County Wildlife Club
Video
UPDATE: Forrest City man arrested for murder after shooting at funeral
Virginia soldier surprises daughter after nine-month deployment overseas
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Feb 22, 2020 / 07:09 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2020 / 07:09 PM CST
Trending Stories
Video captures train sitting on track; men jumping through boxcars in NLR
UPDATE: Results from Nevada caucuses are in
Arkansas lottery chief opposes ‘amusement machines’ effort
Interstate shuts down, NASCAR crews drive through small Johnson County town
Video
Group aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Video