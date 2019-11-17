Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Family remembers loved one who was shot and killed
Proposed Benton County budget includes road department upgrades
Volunteers clean headstones in a historic area of Prairie Grove Cemetery
Authorities respond to crash on Highway 18 near Lake City
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE 2020
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 Henderson State University professors arrested on meth, drug charges, Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 16, 2019 / 09:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2019 / 09:49 PM CST
Trending Stories
Family remembers loved one who was shot and killed
Police find 26 children alive, behind false wall at Colorado Springs daycare
Arkansas court rules driver wasn’t negligent in fatal crash that killed four
Fort Smith man in ALS clinical trial, symptoms dramatically improved
City of Little Rock passes city budget adjustments for the 2019 fiscal year