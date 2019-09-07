Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Traffic accident in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, police say
Historic JNPHS torn down, pieces up for grabs to anyone
Shooting in North Little Rock
SouthArk Expo headed to El Dorado, Sept. 7
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Teen shot in neck in Fayetteville, police say
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 06:01 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 06:01 PM GMT-0500