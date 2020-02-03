1  of  2
Breaking News
2 dead in shooting incident at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall Man found shot on Booker Street in Little Rock

Monday’s MidDay Webcast – Noon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories