As temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon, the showers and thunderstorms that are developing should help cool it off a little. Little Rock will have a high of 94° and has a 60% chance of rain.
Rain is most likely in the 3-5 PM time period this afternoon.
Rain chances are still good Tuesday and Wednesday. It may struggle to get out of the 90s with cloudier weather those days too.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.