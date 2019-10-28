Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Democratic Party of Arkansas speaks out on John Walker’s passing
LRSD holds substitute teacher hiring event due to possible teacher strike
UPDATE: Multiple cars hit after shots fired in Downtown LR
KORN and Breaking Benjamin coming to Simmons Bank Arena, February 12
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s MidDay Webcast – Noon
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 28, 2019 / 12:21 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2019 / 12:24 PM GMT-0500
Trending Stories
Crypt found six inches under the Arkansas School for the Deaf campus, more discoveries expected
UPDATE: Multiple cars hit after shots fired in Downtown LR
Siloam Springs couple says unlikely source warned of an oncoming tornado
Civil rights attorney John Walker has died at 82
LRSD holds substitute teacher hiring event due to possible teacher strike
Trending Stories
Crypt found six inches under the Arkansas School for the Deaf campus, more discoveries expected
UPDATE: Multiple cars hit after shots fired in Downtown LR
Siloam Springs couple says unlikely source warned of an oncoming tornado
Civil rights attorney John Walker has died at 82
LRSD holds substitute teacher hiring event due to possible teacher strike