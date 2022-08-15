It will be hot and humid today with a heat advisory this afternoon and isolated showers and thunderstorms too. We’re staring in the 70s and will get to the upper 90s this afternoon.
While there will only be isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, Tuesday and especially Wednesday the rain chance will go up. Wednesday’s chance goes up significantly as a cool front passes through Arkansas.
