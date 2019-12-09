1  of  2
Breaking News
Prison escapee search in Texarkana Update: Introductory news conference for new Razorback Head Football Coach Sam Pittman Monday afternoon

Monday Morning Webcast – 7 AM

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories