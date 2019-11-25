Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Searcy’s annual Holiday of Lights aims for biggest and brightest Christmas season yet
Arbor Community wants traffic signal at busy intersection in West Little Rock
Capitol View, November 24th, Crafts and Conversation
UAPB triumphs 45-13, first winning season in 7 years
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Santa Shops Local
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Monday Morning Webcast – 5 AM
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 25, 2019 / 05:28 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2019 / 05:29 AM CST