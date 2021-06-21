Monday Morning Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's history lives on in the memories of those who live here and is shown in the buildings that call it home, but preservationists said these historic properties are in danger of disappearing for good, and one family knows that better than anyone.

The Tucker family lived at 4601 Kavanaugh Blvd. for decades. But the home houses more than just fond memories; a key player in the Little Rock desegregation crisis lived there, and the architecture made it a unique property for the neighborhood. Now, it's just debris - another historic home gone for good.