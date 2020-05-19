Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Governor Hutchinson speaking on PUA hacking; bars re-opening
Video
South Carolina mother accused of setting car on fire with 14-month-old son inside
Giving thanks in May
Video
4-legged therapist using technology to make the best of it during COVID-19
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
Yes We’re Open
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday Evening Weather Updatre
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 07:39 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 07:39 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Watch Live: Authorities removing bear from tree on Geyer Springs
Video
Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing
Video
WATCH: Bald eagle nest in Decorah, Iowa
Video
Governor Hutchinson speaking on PUA hacking; bars re-opening
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 4,813 confirmed cases with 100 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video
Weather headlines
Tornadoes Confirmed in Southwest Arkansas from Saturday Storms
Tornado Watch expired for areas of Arkansas
Video
Damage reported after severe storms Saturday
Corps issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Watch Live: Authorities removing bear from tree on Geyer Springs
Video
Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing
Video
WATCH: Bald eagle nest in Decorah, Iowa
Video
Governor Hutchinson speaking on PUA hacking; bars re-opening
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 4,813 confirmed cases with 100 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video