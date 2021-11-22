Monday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A White Hall woman went to last week's Morgan Wallen concert in North Little Rock for good music and fun with friends. She ended up losing a bracelet that belonged to her late mother.

"The bracelet itself, the meaning of it is what's important to me," said Katy Vanlandingham, who lost the bracelet. "As soon as we got to our seat, I happened to look down and my bracelet was missing."