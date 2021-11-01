Monday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital, recovering after being shot while she was getting ready to go trick-or-treating.

It happened on 34th street in Little Rock sometime before 6:00 pm Sunday. The girl and a 25-year-old woman were both hit by bullets after a car opened fire on the home they were in, preparing to head out for Halloween with 5 other kids and 4 additional adults.