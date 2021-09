CONWAY, Ark. – A vaccine exemption form from an Arkansas hospital is asking employees claiming a "sincerely held religious belief" to not getting a COVID-19 vaccine to also abstain from using many other medical treatments, ranging from acetaminophen to Zoloft.

Conway Regional Hospital is requiring its staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital has required the flu shot annually as part of employment, but managers said were seeing a lot more requests for a religious exemption for the COVID-19 shot.