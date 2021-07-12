Monday Evening Weather Update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" who is behind bars for plotting to have the owner of Tampa's Big Cat Rescue killed, is looking for love.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, launched a "Bachelor King" contest this month in hopes that he'll find a new husband. According to a news release posted to Exotic's website, men who are 18 and older can fill out an application to become the "next romance in Joe's new life."