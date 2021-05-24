Monday Evening Weather Update

ASHDOWN, Ark. — Walking through a cemetery is like flipping through a history book. Each gravesite tells the story of who lies below, but some of the plots are missing an important chapter.

Footstones etched with the names and service of veterans sometimes don't make it to their gravesites. Over time, they pile up in funeral homes and are often forgotten about, but a group of men in Ashdown is making sure the stones get to their final resting place.