Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
7th Street Mural defaced in Little Rock
Video
New developments in 16-year-old cold case in Izard County, suspect in custody
Video
Five Little Rock Central students score perfect 36 on ACT
Here’s where the Trump campaign lawsuits stand after the race was called for Biden
Video
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Evening Forecast Updates
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 06:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 06:47 PM CST
Trending Stories
Here’s where the Trump campaign lawsuits stand after the race was called for Biden
Video
Report: ‘She drowned them’ father tells 9-1-1 operator after discovering his 2 young daughters dead
7th Street Mural defaced in Little Rock
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 945 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths reported Monday; second day of record hospitalizations
Gallery
How do electors decide who to vote for? Key dates before Inauguration Day
Trending Stories
Here’s where the Trump campaign lawsuits stand after the race was called for Biden
Video
Report: ‘She drowned them’ father tells 9-1-1 operator after discovering his 2 young daughters dead
7th Street Mural defaced in Little Rock
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 945 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths reported Monday; second day of record hospitalizations
Gallery
How do electors decide who to vote for? Key dates before Inauguration Day