Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Trump signs coronavirus aid bill as tensions rise over next one
Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge celebrates 28 years
Video
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
Yes We’re Open
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trump signs coronavirus aid bill as tensions rise over next one
Friday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Apr 24, 2020 / 12:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2020 / 12:22 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31
Coronavirus in Ark.: 2,606 confirmed cases with 45 deaths, according to Arkansas Department of Health
Video
Trump signs coronavirus aid bill as tensions rise over next one
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
NLRSD terminates Superintendent contract
Video
Trending Stories
Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31
Coronavirus in Ark.: 2,606 confirmed cases with 45 deaths, according to Arkansas Department of Health
Video
Trump signs coronavirus aid bill as tensions rise over next one
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
NLRSD terminates Superintendent contract
Video