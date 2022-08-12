It will become partly cloudy in Central Arkansas this afternoon because the humidity has sneaked up a little bit. But drier air should filter back in through the afternoon. With a little higher humidity, South Arkansas will get some isolated showers, but we do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today or this weekend.

Sunday will get hot again, then Monday will be hot and humid. Also, a new frontal system will be nearing Arkansas Monday, so rain chances return to Central Arkansas and North Arkansas Monday. The rain chance will increase through Wednesday.