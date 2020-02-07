Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Probe: No outward engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Technical difficulties cause of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” cancellation at Robinson
Manslaughter charges in hit-and-run accident that killed future OBU student athlete
Arkansas, Notre Dame Set for Sept. 12 on NBC
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Batesville School District
Friday Noon Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Hayden Nix
Posted:
Feb 7, 2020 / 01:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2020 / 01:42 PM CST
Trending Stories
Little Rock event venue closes suddenly
Missing veteran, believed to be in imminent personal danger, last seen January 16th
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows asylum-seekers boarding deportation flights from South Texas to Central America
Facebook post warns LR, Saline County about a man impersonating Bryant High student
Oscars 2020: A look at the Academy Awards Nominees