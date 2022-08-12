Enjoy the lower humidity this morning and all day long. While Little Rock may not officially drop into the 60s this morning, some spots within Central Arkansas may. Little Rock has not been below 70° since June 29. That’s 44 days as of today. Our forecast does take Little Rock to 69° tomorrow morning, which will be 45 days since the last time Little Rock fell below 70°.

While a front has pushed all the way into Louisiana, South Arkansas may get isolated showers this afternoon.

The humidity will stay low over the weekend, but when it returns next week and a new frontal system starts to approach Arkansas, rain will enter the forecast again starting Monday. It looks like rain will be possible each day next week too. Wednesday has the highest liklihood.