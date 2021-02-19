Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
15°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
President Biden offers federal support to Texas during phone call with Gov. Abbott
‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
Video
Stay in the home of Buffalo Bill: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house becoming a bed and breakfast
Video
Clean water activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Friday Morning WebCast – 5 AM
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Feb 19, 2021 / 05:26 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2021 / 05:26 AM CST
Trending Stories
Live
February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock
Video
Hundreds stuck on I-40 overnight even after road was cleared
Video
Arkansas man finds his sled in a snowstorm that was stolen 30 years ago
Video
Recent snow shatters more records as Little Rock receives ~6 years’ worth of annual snowfall in just a week
Video
Trending Stories
Live
February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock
Video
Hundreds stuck on I-40 overnight even after road was cleared
Video
Arkansas man finds his sled in a snowstorm that was stolen 30 years ago
Video
Recent snow shatters more records as Little Rock receives ~6 years’ worth of annual snowfall in just a week
Video