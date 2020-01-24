1  of  3
Breaking News
Flu outbreak closes Fordyce schools LRPD officer arrested in domestic assault investigation, on paid leave Jackson Co. School District closed Friday due to flu outbreak, officials say

Friday Morning Webcast – 5 AM

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories