Friday Evening Weather Update

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — With a year and a half of school closures, social distancing and virtual learning more students are dealing with anxiety and mental health issues because of the pandemic. As more districts are working to add social and emotional support on campus, one Hot Springs school added a forever friend to the halls.

Every morning four legs and a wagging tail are waiting to greet students at Park Magnet School, an IB World School, before the first bell rings