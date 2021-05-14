Friday Evening Weather Update

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s excitement and a sense of hope from many as we take a big step towards normalcy, following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for vaccinated people.

For many of those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, being out and about with their masks off on a beautiful Friday with great weather is a refreshing feeling.

“We've been cooped up in the house for so long because of the pandemic and just that little inkling of normalcy,” Este Frazier said.

In a step towards life before the pandemic, some Arkansans are showing their excitement while enjoying Food Truck Friday in North Little Rock. This after the CDC advised vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Excited really,” Kane Zeno said.

“Thank goodness,” Kelly Thomas said. “I’m tired of the mask. I’m ready to be face to face with people.”

The CDC also removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“I’m actually going to a concert tonight, so really trying to take advantage of it as soon as it happens,” Zeno said.

Not everyone is ready to pull their mask off just yet.

“I still feel more safe wearing a mask, and plus we’ve been wearing a mask for so long it has become a part of me,” Frazier said.