Friday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 07:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 07:33 PM CST
Weather headlines
Winter Storm Watch Sunday Into Monday. Sleet, Snow & Very Cold
Icy conditions continue tonight into Friday morning
Video
LISTEN: Rare thunder sleet observed Thursday morning
Video
Freezing Rain to Create Icy Conditions
Video
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Winter Storm Watch Sunday Into Monday. Sleet, Snow & Very Cold
No, COVID-19 vaccine patients are not being injected with a microchip
Video
School districts planning virtual days to prepare for winter weather
Video
Little Rock captured under a layer of ice in picturesque drone footage
Video
Video shows Texas mom tackle man accused of peeping in daughter’s window
Video
