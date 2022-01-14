Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Business
Victory Over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Entertainment
Weird News
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Netflix raises monthly subscription prices
Some CVS, Walgreens close for weekend due to staffing
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
MLB
Golf
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
Monday Night Mystery
At Home Discovery
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
Wednesday’s Child
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Friday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 07:30 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 07:30 PM CST
Trending Stories
Weekend winter storm: Here’s how much snow to expect
Video
Maumelle police ending ‘active search’ for missing paddleboarder Ashley Haynes
Video
A rare glimpse inside two of Little Rock’s biggest COVID testing labs
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 80,000 active cases, passes 1,300 hospitalizations for the first time since summer
Video
Search for Maumelle woman missing after going paddleboarding on Arkansas River enters third day
Video
Meet the Arkansas Storm Team
Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
Pat Walker
Carmen Rose
Hayden Nix
Alex Libby
Weather headlines
Weekend winter storm: Here’s how much snow to expect
Video
Winter storm arrives this weekend: Here’s the latest
Video
Messy Thursday: Winter weather advisory for east Arkansas
Video
Tornado watch canceled for southeast Arkansas, arctic blast on track to chill the state starting Sunday
Gallery
More Weather Headlines