Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Business
Victory Over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Entertainment
Weird News
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story
Video
Far-right extremists shift online strategies
Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway
Video
Citigroup workers who are unvaccinated by Jan. 14 to be fired
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
MLB
Golf
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
Monday Night Mystery
At Home Discovery
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
Wednesday’s Child
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Friday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Jan 7, 2022 / 07:51 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2022 / 07:51 PM CST
Trending Stories
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story
Video
Ground beef recalled in 7 states
COVID-19 in Arkansas: New records in daily case increase, active cases; State tops 600,000 cases for pandemic
Video
ACHI urges Arkansans to recognize omicron threat, take action
Arkansas health officials warn current COVID-19 surge could continue to skyrocket next week
Video
Meet the Arkansas Storm Team
Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
Pat Walker
Carmen Rose
Hayden Nix
Alex Libby
Weather headlines
Messy Thursday: Winter weather advisory for east Arkansas
Video
Tornado watch canceled for southeast Arkansas, arctic blast on track to chill the state starting Sunday
Gallery
Winter solstice: How the shortest 'day,' is really the longest
How to see the once-in-a-lifetime 'Christmas comet'
More Weather Headlines