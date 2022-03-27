LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – I hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we had over the weekend. We will start the week off on a similar note, just a little warmer and breezier. The top weather story this week remains the risk for damaging storms on Wednesday.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s! High pressure pushes east and causes our winds to blow out of the south from 5-15 mph. It will be a great day to get outside!

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the forecast. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s with a more humid feel to the air. It will also be windy with mostly cloudy skies. There is a low 20% chance for a light shower.

Wednesday is the day to be weather aware. A strong storm system will move in from the west and bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather. Remember, severe storms mean damaging storms. Damaging winds, damaging hail, and damaging tornadoes are possible. The greatest risk for damaging storms will be in Southeast Arkansas and Mississippi.

The storm moves out late Wednesday night. Behind the storm, we will see sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Be weather aware! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!