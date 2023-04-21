It’s hard to believe that some Arkansans could be waking up to frost this weekend. After all, the leaves are out and we’ve already seen many days with temperatures in 80s!

But that is exactly what will happen Sunday morning. The cold front that brought us heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday has chilly air behind it. This is why temperatures over the weekend will struggles to get out of the 60s each afternoon. Average high temperatures are in the mid 70s this time of year.

Sunday morning is when Arkansas will see the coldest temperatures. This is because winds will be calm and skies will be clear over northern parts of the state.

Clear skies and calm winds are necessary for cold temperatures. You can see in central and southern Arkansas temperatures will be warmer under cloudy skies.

Frost is only possible over far northern Arkansas. A freeze could also occur in some of the sheltered valleys in the Boston Mountains.

If locations across northern Arkansas drop below freezing Sunday morning, it will be later than normal. The average last freeze in Fayetteville is April 16th. If it were to get below freezing in Little Rock, it would be historically cold. The record latest freeze for the capital city is April 19th. I’m confident that it won’t get below freezing in Little Rock.

For folks in northern Arkansas, it wouldn’t break any records. Most communities across the north have their latest freeze in May!

If you live north of Clinton, cover your sensitive plants Sunday morning!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!