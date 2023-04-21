It’s hard to believe that some Arkansans could be waking up to frost this weekend. After all, the leaves are out and we’ve already seen many days with temperatures in 80s!
But that is exactly what will happen Sunday morning. The cold front that brought us heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday has chilly air behind it. This is why temperatures over the weekend will struggles to get out of the 60s each afternoon. Average high temperatures are in the mid 70s this time of year.
Sunday morning is when Arkansas will see the coldest temperatures. This is because winds will be calm and skies will be clear over northern parts of the state.
Clear skies and calm winds are necessary for cold temperatures. You can see in central and southern Arkansas temperatures will be warmer under cloudy skies.
Frost is only possible over far northern Arkansas. A freeze could also occur in some of the sheltered valleys in the Boston Mountains.
If locations across northern Arkansas drop below freezing Sunday morning, it will be later than normal. The average last freeze in Fayetteville is April 16th. If it were to get below freezing in Little Rock, it would be historically cold. The record latest freeze for the capital city is April 19th. I’m confident that it won’t get below freezing in Little Rock.
For folks in northern Arkansas, it wouldn’t break any records. Most communities across the north have their latest freeze in May!
If you live north of Clinton, cover your sensitive plants Sunday morning!
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby