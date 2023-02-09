The weather across Arkansas has kept the Arkansas Storm Team very busy. Last week we were tracking a multi-day ice storm that caused thousands of power outages. The beginning of this week felt like Spring with temperatures in the 70s. We had flooding rain and severe thunderstorms Wednesday. Now, we are looking at the possibility of winter weather this Friday!

The last of the heavy rain and thunderstorms moved out Wednesday night. After a nice Thursday, a push of cold air will move in on Friday. The cold air along with a quick-moving system will bring us the chance for snow.

This type of system is known as a “clipper”. These are quick-moving storms that originate in Canada. So they certainly bring the cold air. But one thing clippers often lack is moisture.

Currently, forecast models are showing enough moisture to cause minor snow accumulation over parts of northern Arkansas and higher elevations in the Ouachita Mountains.

The timing of this system is crucial for determining how much snow sticks. The precipitation will move into northwest Arkansas Friday morning which is favorable for snow. This is because the morning is the coldest time of the day.

The rest of the state will see light to moderate rain throughout the day Friday. The best chance for accumulating snow will be at higher elevations in northern Arkansas. Basically, the same places that have seen the most snow already this winter. Below is the latest timing.

Snow (Blue) will fall in northwest Arkansas Friday morning.

There will be some lingering rain showers over southern Arkansas Saturday morning where a few wet snowflakes might mix in.

Those locations that will see the most hours of snow have the best chance to see accumulation. With Friday’s setup, the temperatures will be near or slightly above freezing. This will make it difficult for now to accumulate. That’s why snow totals are relatively low. Locations above 1000′ could see a dusting to an inch and locations above 1500′ in the Boston Mountains could see one to three inches.

We don’t expect there to be many impacts because with temperatures slightly above freezing the roads will remain wet. This will also limit the precipitation to either rain or snow. No ice is expected with this system.

Overall, this is a small quick moving system that will bring rain to most Arkansans. Folks in Northwest Arkansas should just take a little extra caution on their Friday morning commute.