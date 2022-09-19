LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drought conditions, and fire danger have been plaguing Arkansas for most of this summer. The worst of it occurred during the second half of June and the first half of July.

If you remember the middle of July was when Arkansas had 73 out of its 75 counties under burn bans, all counties under high fire danger, and much of the state experiencing severe and even extreme drought conditions.

From the end of July to the beginning of September we saw enough rain to eliminate all fire danger/burn bans, and reduce drought conditions.

But, in just the last two weeks we haven’t seen any rain, and we are starting to see everything dry out again. There is now moderate fire danger for a big chunk of southwest, central, and northwest Arkansas. Also, Sebastian County is the first county to reissue a burn ban.

The forecast for the next few weeks doesn’t look good for rain. Over the next 5 days, there is no rain expected and other than a few drops Sunday 9/25 there isn’t much expected over the next two weeks.

With nearly no rain in the forecast through the end of September, we can expect to see increased fire danger and more counties added to the burn ban list.

Keep checking back with the Arkansas Storm Team. We will have the latest updates on burn bans and fire danger in the coming weeks.

