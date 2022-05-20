Another quite warm and muggy night is on the way with a couple of showers possible toward dawn. As the Saturday progresses the weather will become a lot more active.

A cold front will move through Arkansas this weekend and bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could produce damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Scattered showers will linger on Sunday along with much cooler temperatures. The work week starts off dry but will become stormy again beginning Tuesday with more heavy rain possible.