There may not be a Heat Advisory today in Central, South, or West Arkansas, but it is still very hot. Northeast and far East Arkansas does have a Heat Advisory.

We will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon and the heat index will climb close to 105°. A 105 heat index is the low end of Heat Advisory criteria. So, while just barely reaching it for an hour, the National Weather Service decides to hold off on the Heat Advisory.

Tonight will be clear, but warm, hazy, and humid. It will be in the 80s until Midnight and only fall to the mid 70s before sunrise tomorrow. Thursday and Friday will likely get hotter.



No rain today, in fact, no rain is in the forecast until Friday evening when a cool front comes through. It will be cooler this Father’s Day Weekend, but temperatures will only be around the average for this time of year.