After a cool morning that started in the 40s and low 50s, the sunshine will warm us up into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 77°.

Obviously, there is o rain in the forecast today or tomorrow, but there is a slight chance of a shower Thursday from that upper low that will be over Louisiana.

There will be another small rain chance Friday night and another chance Saturday afternoon. Watch the video atop this page for the full story.