TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for another frigid night across Arkansas. Temperatures will stay a couple of degrees warmer than last night thanks to a 5 mph east wind. Clear skies all night.

MONDAY: Monday will be split. The morning hours will be cold, dry, and sunny. The afternoon will feature clouds, rain, and snow. Temperatures will warm near 50° before the rain arrives around 4 pm. It will start off as all rain and change over to snow in northwest Arkansas and the higher elevations of the Boston and Ouachita Mountains. Those locations could see as much as 2″ of snow.

TUESDAY: The rain and snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning, but the clouds will stick around. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s with highs only warming into the upper 40s. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph will make it feel even colder.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Cold temperatures will continue all week. Dress for morning temperatures in the upper 20s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. I’m watching a small rain chance for Friday and Saturday, but right now it just looks like clouds.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

