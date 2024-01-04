OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight with temperatures in the 30s for much of the evening. It will drop to sub-freezing overnight.

FRIDAY: A mix of rain and snow is possible for central Arkansas with little to no impacts on the roads. Northwest Arkansas could see some accumulation over the Ozarks, as well as the highest elevations of the Ouachitas. If there are travel impacts, it is more likely over the higher elevations north and west of Little Rock. Temperatures will stay cold all day, with highs only in the 30s. Any snow should transition to all rain after noon in Little Rock.

WHAT’S NEXT: The weekend will be dry, but a stronger storm system is expected Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain, strong wind & even a few thunderstorms are possible to start next week. Snow will also be possible over north Arkansas late Monday night into early Tuesday.