Cold air continues to settle across the Mid South along with moisture moving in with disturbances moving in the southwest flow aloft. With warmer air at upper levels and a shallow level of cold air at the surface freezing rain and, occasionally sleet, will be the primary weather types through Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s.

A stronger storm system Thursday will bring warmer surface air and all rain is expected late Wednesday night through mid afternoon Thursday before tapering off late Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures begin moving in Friday through early next week with highs Friday in the upper 40s warming to the low 60s by Monday.