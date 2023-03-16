TONIGHT: The line of potentially severe thunderstorms will move through Arkansas between 6 pm and midnight. Behind the storms will be gusty northwest winds and much colder temperatures. We’ll be in the 30s by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday afternoon. Skies will start cloudy in the morning, but by the afternoon it will be mostly sunny. It will be very windy with cold northwest winds 15-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more frosty mornings. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be frosty again. Then we will see a warmer south wind for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will rise temperatures into the 60s!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

