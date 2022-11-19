SUNDAY: The morning will start very cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!

TUESDAY: Warmer! We will start in the mid 30s and high temperatures will warm near 60°! The skies will be mostly sunny.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s! Clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker. There is a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Most of the rain will hold off until Thanksgiving.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Thanksgiving looks wet. A low-pressure system will move over Arkansas on Thanksgiving and bring light to moderate rain. Forecast models are in disagreement on how long the rain will stick around. One has it exiting before Friday, but the other has it sticking around into the weekend

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

