A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.

Expect temperatures to be well below average through Thursday with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s and highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Milder temperatures return Friday through the weekend but another cold front will bring rain chances back to the Mid South by Saturday afternoon into Sunday.