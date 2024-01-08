MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with widespread moderate to heavy rain. Highs near 49. Wind: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain tapering off. Sprinkles and light flurries possible. Lows near 39. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy with a few light snow showers or rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible in high elevations, but with little to no impacts on roads. Highs near 41. Wind: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts up to 35-40 mph.