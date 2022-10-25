TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few light showers may linger over northern Arkansas as our system gradually moves out. Clouds still linger in most cases with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s, then falling into the mid and upper 50s by sunset. An additional quarter to a half inch is possible in eastern and northern Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out into the night. Wind calms down as well. Temperatures slip into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will bring more sunshine and a lighter northwest wind. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to about 70 by mid-afternoon. Then we drop into the lower 40s Thursday morning under clear skies.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday will bring more clouds. Then off-and-on showers return Friday, especially across the southwest part of the state. These showers may spread east across southern Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday, perhaps bringing some more beneficial moisture.