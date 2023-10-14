TODAY: We are in for a breezy and cool day across Arkansas. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s with a northwest wind 10-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy in Little Rock. The further north you are the cloudier it will be.

SUNDAY: It will be downright cold on Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a strong northwest wind 10-20 mph. There could be a few spitting rain showers in the afternoon.

THIS WEEK: Below-average temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will warm up mid-next week before another cold front late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

