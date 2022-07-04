TONIGHT: The scattered showers and thunderstorms that popped up this afternoon will be gone by this evening, so all firework shows should be good to go! The temperature will still be in the upper 80s around sunset and near 80° by midnight. Winds will be light out of the south and become calm by the morning.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the upper 70s will quickly warm to 100° by the afternoon. There is another heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 pm Tuesday. No rain is expected.

WEDNESDAY: Like Tuesday the temperatures will rise from the upper 70s to around 100°. There will likely be another heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Wednesday afternoon there is a 20% chance for a pop-up shower. If you’re lucky enough to get one it will cool your temperature.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The extreme heat will continue for the rest of the workweek. I am tracking the potential for a cold front to move into the state this weekend. The will bring us minor rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures!

Happy 4th of July! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

